Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,757,419 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 995,267 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 766.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 165,438 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 146,336 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.92 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

