Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,961 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $109,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 458,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,985,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 243,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $141.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.38 and a twelve month high of $141.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.52.

