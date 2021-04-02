21,020 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ChampionX by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

