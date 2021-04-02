Paloma Partners Management Co Has $385,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE HE opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $46.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

