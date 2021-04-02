Truist Financial Corp Has $25.50 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $25,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $70,007,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,547,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 642,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 232,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 179,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

