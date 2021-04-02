Truist Financial Corp Sells 286,109 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286,109 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $28,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.