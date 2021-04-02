Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $35,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,382.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,299.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,042.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,203.08 and a 1-year high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,237.87.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.