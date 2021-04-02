Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5,035.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $29,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.