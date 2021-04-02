Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879,337 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,138 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $31,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,740,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 460.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 248,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 204,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

