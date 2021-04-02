Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.

ARPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $624,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

ARPO opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $60.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

