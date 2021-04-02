Brokerages Set Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Target Price at $6.75

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

