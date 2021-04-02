Quiztok Price Reaches $0.15 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Quiztok has a market cap of $97.69 million and approximately $226.00 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 74.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quiztok alerts:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 672,276,181 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QTCONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.