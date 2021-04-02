Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Reaches $6.50

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.50 or 0.00010934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00063712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.00323113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.40 or 0.00739279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00088672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,939,356 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

