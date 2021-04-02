Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 918 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.21% of NVR worth $332,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in NVR by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,977.20.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,785.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,617.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,286.26. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,294.72 and a twelve month high of $4,832.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

