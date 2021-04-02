Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
MGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ MGEN opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $61.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $34.05.
Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile
Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.
