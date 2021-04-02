Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

MGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $61.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

