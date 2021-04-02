Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €14.40 Average PT from Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.40 ($16.94).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ENGI opened at €12.12 ($14.26) on Friday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.24.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

