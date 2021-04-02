Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

