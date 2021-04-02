L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $203.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $209.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

