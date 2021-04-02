Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $409,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 712,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 23,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

