8,306 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 649,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

