Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $346,000 Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 16.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 105.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 63,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

ELY opened at $27.15 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

