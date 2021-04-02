Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,000. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 286.1% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,745,000 after purchasing an additional 516,655 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 304.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 287.4% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 319.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,261,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $377,760,000 after buying an additional 2,484,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in Apple by 260.8% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 455,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,770,000 after buying an additional 329,386 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.