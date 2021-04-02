Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,161 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 815% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,110 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in SciPlay by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

