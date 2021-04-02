Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961,494 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 63,968 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $93,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

