PACCAR Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

