Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 39.3% in March

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

RELL stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

