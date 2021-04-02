Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 2,630 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Momo were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Momo by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

