Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 171,216 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 157,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 141,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

FOX opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

