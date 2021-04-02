Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 2,630 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Momo were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Momo by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 258,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 115,572 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of MOMO opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

