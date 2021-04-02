Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $464,000 Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $159.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,449.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

