Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 72,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.65.

Shares of CHWY opened at $82.71 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,602,596.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

