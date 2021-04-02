Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $95,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 890 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

