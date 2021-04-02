Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

