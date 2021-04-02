Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $82,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 151,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter.

SLY stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

