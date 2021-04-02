700 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,076,073. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.