Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,645.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 491,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,592,104.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,915 shares of company stock worth $8,011,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.