Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 247 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 396.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 296,014 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.40. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

