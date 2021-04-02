American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $40.00

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $160.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

American Restaurant Partners stock opened at $1,274.80 on Friday. American Restaurant Partners has a 12-month low of $600.00 and a 12-month high of $1,450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,020.30.

About American Restaurant Partners

American Restaurant Partners LP operates through its subsidiaries and owns Pizza Hut restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

