IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

HRTX opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

