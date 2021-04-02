Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

