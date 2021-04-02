Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $4,405,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in LendingTree by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $3,012,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $969,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $220.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.52 and a 200 day moving average of $292.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.15.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

