IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

IVOO opened at $178.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.01. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.36 and a one year high of $181.39.

