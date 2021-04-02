Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,068 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after acquiring an additional 467,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 434,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after acquiring an additional 237,983 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NYSE SIG opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

