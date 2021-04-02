Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 455,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

