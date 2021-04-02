Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

ET opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

