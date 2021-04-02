IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

