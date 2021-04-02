United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,878 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after buying an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 4,461.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,454,000 after buying an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $143.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average is $175.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

