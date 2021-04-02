Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.17. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $124.19 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

