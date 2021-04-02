United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

