Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.17% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after purchasing an additional 356,522 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 350,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.76 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

